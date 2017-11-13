Alan Shearer: Dementia, Football and Me BBC

Documentary in which former England international footballer Alan Shearer investigates the potentially devastating link between football and dementia. Recent scientific reports from around the world have revealed that the link between football and dementia could be a result of brain damage caused by heading the ball. Shearer remains the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, with 46 of those goals coming from headers. With recent reports of a worrying number of the England 1966 team suffering from dementia, the former Newcastle forward has a vested interest in football’s potential links with brain injury. Discussing the issue with footballing legends past and present, the former England captain also investigates the latest scientific research from Britain and turns himself over to science before taking his findings to the football authorities.

