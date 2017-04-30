Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko: Anthony Joshua press conference

Anthony Joshua press conference

Saturday 22 April 2017

Anthony Joshua added the WBA world heavyweight title to his IBF crown with a knockout win over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium.90,000 fans watched at the national stadium as Joshua won in the 11th round.

Anthony Joshua added the WBA world heavyweight title to his IBF crown with a knockout win over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium.90,000 fans watched at the national stadium…

Anthony Joshua press conference

