Arsenal v Chelsea: FA Cup final preview

An in-depth preview of the FA Cup showdown between Arsenal and Chelsea – BT Sports

Team news

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also in contention for Arsenal after recovering from a hamstring strain.

Laurent Koscielny, however, is suspended and Gabriel will miss out with a knee injury, meaning Per Mertesacker could make his first start in almost 13 months. Late decisions will also be made on Kieran Gibbs, who has a thigh problem, and Shkodran Mustafi, who is struggling with illness.

Meanwhile, Conte must decide whether to start Pedro or Willian behind his chosen striker while Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic are battling for a place in central midfield.

John Terry is likely to be named on the substitutes’ bench at Wembley for what will be the 36-year-old’s final match before leaving Chelsea this summer.