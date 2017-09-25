Intro

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion

Monday 25 September 2017

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion – Skysports Monday night football MNF Coverage of the Premier League fixture, which takes place at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have won the last six top-flight meetings with the Baggies on this ground, a run stretching back to November 2011. West Brom’s last victory at the Emirates came in September 2010, when goals from Peter Odemwingie, Gonzalo Jara and Jerome Thomas secured a 3-2 win

