BBC Football Focus | 17th March

BBC Football Focus

Saturday 17 March 2018

Dan Walker is joined in the studio by Dion Dublin and Mark Schwarzer to preview a busy weekend featuring both FA Cup quarter-finals and Premier League action. Dion visits Wigan, the lowest ranked team left in the competition, to catch up with an old friend and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante talks about going back to Leicester with Chelsea for Sunday’s other tie. Plus Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland chats with Shay Given, Alex McLeish discusses taking charge of Scotland for the second time and Mark Clemmit travels to Millwall, who are chasing successive promotions. The programme also hears from Brighton’s Glenn Murray and comedian John Bishop tackles predictions.