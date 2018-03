Dan Walker is joined by Shay Given and Rachel Brown-Finnis as international fixtures take centre stage, with Ryan Giggs in charge of Wales for the first time. The Northampton Town manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been on a moving journey to visit the grave of Walter Tull, the former Northampton player who was the first black officer in the British Army and who died in the battle of the Somme 100 years ago.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video