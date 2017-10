Intro

BBC Match of the Day

Gary Lineker introduces Premier League highlights, including the lunchtime kick-off at Anfield between old adversaries Liverpool and Manchester United. Other matches include the clash between struggling Crystal Palace and reigning champions Chelsea, plus Watford v Arsenal, Burnley v West Ham, Manchester City v Stoke, Swansea v Huddersfield and Tottenham v Bournemouth. Ian Wright and Danny Murphy provide expert analysis.