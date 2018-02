BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD 2

Sunday 11 February 2018

Mark Chapman introduces highlights from Sunday’s three Premier League games. Manchester United and Liverpool were away to Newcastle and Southampton respectively. In the day’s early fixture, Huddersfield hosted Bournemouth. There is also a round-up of every goal and major talking point from Saturday’s fixtures.

