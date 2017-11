BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman introduces highlights from the day’s Premier League fixture between Watford and West Ham. It has been a promising start for new Watford head coach Marco Silva, and the Hornets will be hoping to bag another three points at the expense of West Ham, who have struggled so far in this campaign. There is also a chance to see all the goals from Saturday’s games. With studio guests Jermaine Jenas and Mark Lawrenson.