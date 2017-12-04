BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Title contenders Manchester City feature as Mark Chapman introduces the best of the action from Sunday’s two Premier League games, as well as showing all of Saturday’s goals. Free-scoring City host West Ham, who conceded a total of 12 goals in losing all three competitive meetings between the sides last season. The day’s other match sees Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth take on south coast rivals Southampton.

http://hls-dvr-gv.filmon.com/dvr/_definst_/schdld/3166/48/336/2017.12.03/4958548.mp4/playlist.m3u8