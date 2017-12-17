BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman introduces the best of the action from Sunday’s two Premier League fixtures, as well as every goal from Saturday’s games. Manchester United are away to West Brom, a fixture that has been kind to them over the years with just one defeat in 11 Premier League visits. The day’s other match came on the south coast, where Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth hosted Liverpool. The Cherries won the corresponding fixture 4-3 last season in a thriller.