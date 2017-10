BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker introduces Premier League highlights, including the heavyweight clash between Manchester United and Tottenham at Old Trafford. Other matches include Manchester City’s trip to West Brom, Bournemouth against Chelsea, Crystal Palace’s London derby with West Ham, Arsenal against Swansea, Watford hosing Stoke and Huddersfield visiting Liverpool. Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy provide expert analysis.

