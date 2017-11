BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents Premier League highlights, including Manchester United v Brighton, Tottenham v West Brom, Crystal Palace v Stoke, Newcastle v Watford, Swansea v Bournemouth and, in the late kick-off, Liverpool v Chelsea. With studio guests Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas.

