BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Boxing Day Fixtures

Gary Lineker introduces match highlights of the traditional Boxing Day festive fixtures in the Premier League. There are eight games, including Tottenham’s match against Southampton at Wembley, Manchester United versus Burnley, Chelsea’s meeting with Brighton and Liverpool’s game with Swansea. Other highlights include Leicester’s trip to Watford, Huddersfield against Stoke, West Brom versus Everton, and Bournemouth against West Ham.