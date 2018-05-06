BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 | Full Show | Sunday 06 May 2018

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman presents highlights analysis from Sunday’s three Premier League games. It promises to be an emotional day at the Emirates Stadium as Arsene Wenger takes charge of an Arsenal home game for the final time, as they face Burnley. At Stamford Bridge Chelsea take on Liverpool, while new champions Manchester City play Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium, after which they will be presented with the Premier League trophy.







