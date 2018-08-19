BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Sunday 19 August 2018

Mark Chapman presents the best of the action from Sunday’s Premier League matches. Champions Manchester City, who won the league title by a record 19 points last season, faced Huddersfield Town, who earned a vital draw in this fixture in 2017-18 to help avoid relegation. Brighton and Hove Albion hosted Manchester United for just the second time in the Premier League, with the home side aiming to repeat their 1-0 victory in May, and Watford visited Burnley.