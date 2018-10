BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman presents highlights of Sunday’s three Premier League fixtures, headlined by the heavyweight clash between last season’s top two as 2017-18 champions Manchester City travel to Liverpool. The day’s other games are the London derby between Fulham and Arsenal and Southampton’s meeting with Chelsea. There is also a chance to catch up on all of the goals from the weekend’s previous games.

