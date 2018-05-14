BBC Match of the Day MOTD | Final Day Fixtures | Sunday 13 May 2018

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Sunday 13 May 2018

Gary Lineker introduces highlights of the final day of the Premier League season, with all 20 clubs in action. Manchester City wrapped up the title last month and will hope to end their impressive campaign on a high by winning away to Southampton, while neighbours Manchester United entertain Watford at Old Trafford. Other games include Swansea against Stoke, Huddersfield versus Arsenal and Brighton’s trip to Liverpool. With studio guests Alan Shearer and Ian Wright.