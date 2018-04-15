BBC Match of the Day MOTD | Saturday 14 April 2018

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker introduces highlights of the day’s seven Premier League games, including the evening kick-off between Tottenham and Manchester City. Spurs were looking for revenge after losing 4-1 to Pep Guardiola’s men when the sides met at the Etihad Stadium in December. City have lost their last two games away to Tottenham, although both of those matches came at White Hart Lane, whereas this time the game took place at Wembley.

