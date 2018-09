BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker introduces highlights of Saturday’s Premier League games, including the lunchtime kick-off between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. Other matches include Fulham’s visit to the Etihad Stadium to play champions Manchester City and Watford’s clash with Manchester United at Vicarage Road.

