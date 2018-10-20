BBC Match of the Day MOTD | Saturday 21 October 2018

Intro

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights from Saturday’s Premier League games, including Chelsea’s clash with Manchester United, West Ham versus Spurs and Manchester City against Burnley. The match at Stamford Bridge sees United manager Jose Mourinho return to his former club, who have started the campaign strongly under their new boss Maurizio Sarri. Chelsea haven’t lost a home game against Manchester United since 2012, and they also came out on top in the most recent meeting, winning 1-0 at Wembley in last season’s FA Cup final.