BBC Match of the day MOTD | Saturday 27th Oct

BBC Match of the day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Liverpool v Cardiff City at Anfield and Leicester City v West Ham United at the King Power Stadium. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have been showing the sort of form that will make their fans dream of a first league title since 1990, but the German boss will have known his side still needed to perform at their best against the Bluebirds. Plus, action from Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Amex Stadium, Fulham v Bournemouth at Craven Cottage, Southampton v Newcastle United at St Mary’s Stadium and Watford v Huddersfield Town at Vicarage Road