BBC Match of the day MOTD | Saturday 29th Sept

BBC Match of the day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Chelsea v Liverpool at Stamford Bridge and West Ham United v Manchester United at London Stadium. Both the Blues and the Reds started the season very well, each winning their opening five fixtures, so this clash was an eagerly-anticipated one. Plus, action from Arsenal v Watford at the Emirates Stadium, Everton v Fulham at Goodison Park, Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur at the John Smith’s Stadium, Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium, Newcastle United v Leicester City at St James’ Park and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton at Molineux