BBC Match of the Day MOTD – World Cup 2018 Russia

Saturday 16th June

Dan Walker presents highlights of today’s action, including the game between 1998 winners France and Australia. Elsewhere in Group C, 1992 European Champions Denmark face Peru, while in Group D two-time winners Argentina play an Iceland side aiming to replicate their run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016. Plus the best of the action from Nigeria’s clash with Croatia, who finished third on their World Cup debut in 1998.