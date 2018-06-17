Sunday, June 17, 2018
Latest:
BBC Match of the day MOTD Review Show TV Show World Cup 2018 - Russia 

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – World Cup 2018 Russia | Saturday 16th June

eplfootballmatch

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – World Cup 2018 Russia

Saturday 16th June

Dan Walker presents highlights of today’s action, including the game between 1998 winners France and Australia. Elsewhere in Group C, 1992 European Champions Denmark face Peru, while in Group D two-time winners Argentina play an Iceland side aiming to replicate their run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016. Plus the best of the action from Nigeria’s clash with Croatia, who finished third on their World Cup debut in 1998.

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close