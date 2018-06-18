BBC Match of the Day MOTD – World Cup 2018 – Russia

Mark Chapman presents highlights of today’s World Cup action including five-time winners Brazil in their opening Group E game against Switzerland. Brazil are among the favourites in Russia and are aiming to erase the memory of their 7-1 semi-final defeat to eventual champions Germany on home soil at the last World Cup in 2014. Elsewhere, Costa Rica take on Serbia, also in Group E, while Germany get their campaign under way against Mexico in Group F.