BBC The Premier League Show

Alan Shearer travels back home to meet Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles, who has played a pivotal part in Newcastle’s season so far.

Gabby Logan also presents from Tyneside and is joined by former Newcastle midfielder Rob Lee and the Daily Mirror’s north east correspondent Simon Bird, to discuss the latest news in the Premier League. Plus the show looks at the rise of Harry Kane, speaking to his former coaches, teachers and others to find out how he became the prolific striker fans know today.

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Email Link Embed Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.