BBC Sir Bobby Charlton at 80

Documentary celebrating the remarkable career of footballer Sir Bobby Charlton. Sir Bobby was a key member of the England team that won the World Cup in 1966 and part of a Manchester United team touched by success and tragedy in equal measure. Charlton survived the Munich air disaster in 1958 which killed several of his teammates, and he became a crucial figure in the club’s resurgence, winning two league titles and the 1968 European Cup. He received a knighthood in 1994 and was awarded the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. Charlton remains a pivotal figure at Manchester United, and he also devotes much of his time to his Find a Better Way charity, which researches ways of detecting and clearing landmines. The programme features incredible archive from Sir Bobby’s life in football and poignant contributions on the Munich crash from survivors. It also hears from some of the biggest names in football, who all pay tribute to the much-loved man.