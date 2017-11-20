BBC Sportscene

Highlights of the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action. In Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, Owen Coyle’s Ross County host Brendan Rodger’s Celtic in Dingwall. Then Aberdeen welcome Motherwell to Pittodrie and Hamilton make the short journey to Govan to face Rangers at Ibrox. Elsewhere, it is Hibs v St Johnstone at Easter Road and Dundee against Kilmarnock at Dens Park. Then on Sunday, Hearts and Partick Thistle are scheduled to meet in the first match at Tynecastle since the redevelopment of the main stand. Introduced by Jonathan Sutherland.

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Email Link Embed Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.