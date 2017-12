BBC Sportscene

Jonathan Sutherland introduces highlights from the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action. Friday evening sees Aberdeen travelling to Tayside to take on Dundee, while Saturday sees Rangers hosting Ross County and Motherwell heading to Tynecastle Park to play Hearts. Other games include Hamilton v St Johnstone, Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle and Celtic v Hibernian.

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Email Link Embed Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.