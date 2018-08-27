BBC Sportscene | 26th August

BBC Sportscene

Jonathan Sutherland introduces highlights from the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action. League leaders Hearts travel to Kilmarnock looking to continue their winning start to the season, while champions Celtic look to bounce back from their defeat at Tynecastle as they entertain Hamilton. Second-placed Hibernian host Aberdeen in what looks to be a close encounter, while Rangers travel to Motherwell. Elsewhere, Livingston are at St Mirren and St Johnstone entertain Dundee in the Tayside Derby.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video