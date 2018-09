BBC Sportscene

Jonathan Sutherland introduces highlights from the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action. The first Old Firm derby of the season sees Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard to lock horns. Meanwhile, Aberdeen host Kilmarnock looking to preserve their 24-match unbeaten run against the Ayrshire side, while early pace-setters Hearts host St Mirren. Elsewhere, Livingston take on Hibernian, St Johnstone are at Hamilton and Dundee entertain Motherwell.

