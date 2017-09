BBC Sportscene

Jonathan Sutherland introduces highlights from the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action. Champions Celtic entertain Ross County, while Rangers make the short trip across Glasgow to face Partick Thistle. Aberdeen look to make it three wins from three when they welcome Kilmarnock to Pittodrie. Elsewhere, Dundee host St Johnstone in the Tayside Derby, Hamilton take on Hearts and Motherwell are away to Hibs.