Jonathan Sutherland introduces highlights from the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action. Pedro Caixinha takes his Rangers team to face Craig Levein’s Hearts at their temporary home of Murrayfield while Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic play Kilmarnock in Glasgow’s east end with new Rugby Park manager Steve Clarke at the helm. Elsewhere, recently appointed Ross County boss Owen Coyle pits his wits against Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen and Motherwell face Hibs at Fir Park.

