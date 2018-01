BBC Sportscene

Saturday 20th January 2018

David Currie introduces reports and results from the fourth round of the Scottish Cup. Championship side Brechin City take on cup holders Celtic, in an Aberdeenshire derby Formartine Utd host Cove Rangers, with both Highland League sides aiming for a place in the next round, and there is action and reaction from the lunchtime match between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie.