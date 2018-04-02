BBC  Sportscene | Scottish Premiership | 01 April 2018

BBC Sportscene

Jonathan Sutherland introduces highlights from the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action. Champions Celtic take on Ross County as they look to take another step towards a seventh League title in a row. In the chasing pack, Rangers travel to Motherwell and Aberdeen host St Johnstone. Elsewhere, Hiberian entertain out-of-form Partick Thistle, while this season’s surprise package Kilmarnock host Hamilton and Hearts travel to struggling Dundee.