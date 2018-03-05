BBC Sportscene

Sunday 04 March 2018

Jonathan Sutherland introduces highlights from the weekend’s sixth-round Scottish Cup ties. Motherwell will be looking to make it to another cup final this season after losing the League Cup final to Celtic back in November. They face Craig Levein’s Hearts side, aiming for their first Scottish Cup semi-final appearance since 2012. In the second match of the day, Championship side Falkirk travel to Ibrox to face Rangers, who lifted the trophy in 2016. Paul Hartley’s side last made the Scottish Cup final back in 2015 losing to Inverness Caley Thistle. The programme features highlights from both matches as well as a look back at all the goals and key talking points from Saturday’s other quarter-final games.