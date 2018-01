BBC Sportscene

Sunday 21 January 2018

Jonathan Sutherland introduces highlights from the fourth round of the Scottish Cup. Taking centre stage is the Edinburgh derby, which sees Hearts hosting last year’s winners Hibs. In the day’s other cup tie, Rangers face a long journey north to take on Highland League side Fraserburgh. And there is a look back at all the goals and key talking points from the weekend’s other fourth-round games.