BBC Sportscene

Sunday 25 February 2018

Jonathan Sutherland introduces highlights from the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action. Aberdeen and Celtic go head to head at Pittodrie with the home side knowing they need to pick up points if they are to have any chance of creating a title race. Rangers host Hearts, Hibernian are at Kilmarnock, while Dundee entertain Motherwell, Partick Thistle travel to Hamilton and St Johnstone entertain Ross County.