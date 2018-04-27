BBC The Premier League Show – Behind the Scenes at Bournemouth | Full Show | 27th April

Gabby Logan hosts the weekly magazine programme from Bournemouth, featuring interviews with manager Eddie Howe, defenders Simon Francis and Steve Cook and striker Callum Wilson. Plus what is next for Arsenal? The programme hears from a number of people, including club legends Robert Pires, Lee Dixon, David Seaman and Alex Scott – as well as lifelong fan Piers Morgan. Rhys James looks at the week on social media and Ayo Akinwolere takes a look at Stuart Clarkes football photograph exhibition, The Homes of Football.

