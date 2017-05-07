Boxing: Canelo Alvarez vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. – Full Fight Replay
Intro
Canelo Alvarez vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Sunday 07 May 2017
Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. full fight video replay from the Alvarez vs. Chavez main event above, courtesy of BT Sports
Alvarez vs. Chavez took place May 6, 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-3-1, 32 KOs) in the main event
Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. full fight video replay
Continue: Source 2