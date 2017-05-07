Boxing: Canelo Alvarez vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. – Full Fight Replay

Intro

Canelo Alvarez vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Sunday 07 May 2017

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. full fight video replay from the Alvarez vs. Chavez main event above, courtesy of BT Sports

Alvarez vs. Chavez took place May 6, 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-3-1, 32 KOs) in the main event

