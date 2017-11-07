BREAKING NEWS: West Ham appoint Moyes to succeed sacked Bilic

David Moyes has been named West Ham’s new manager, replacing the sacked Slaven Bilic.

Bilic had been under pressure for a while following an underwhelming start to the season, having received significant backing in the transfer market.

West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the Club’s manager. pic.twitter.com/AIOWnHWn27 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) 7 November 2017

The Croatian’s final game in charge was Saturday’s 4-1 hammering by Liverpool, a result that leaves the club in the relegation zone.

Moyes – thought to be on a contract until the end of the season – is the man who has been tasked with getting West Ham out of their predicament, though his appointment has been met by a mixed response.

The Scot publicly confirmed his interest in the job during a television appearance at the weekend, prompting some West Ham fans to air their disappointment at the prospect of him taking over.

This is Moyes’ first job in football since resigning from his post at Sunderland in May, having overseen the Black Cats’ relegation to the Championship.

Moyes also had unsuccessful spells in charge of Manchester United and Real Sociedad following an 11-year stint with Everton.

He will now have the best part of two weeks to prepare West Ham for his first match in charge, with a trip to Watford up next after the international break.