Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United | Full Match | Friday Night Football

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Friday 04 May 2018

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United – Friday Night Football coverage of the Premier League match from AMEX Stadium. United have already defeated Brighton twice this term, prevailing at Old Trafford in both the league and FA Cup, and will be looking for another win to boost their chances of finishing second in the table, but the Seagulls will be hopeful of making home advantage count on this occasion

