Can Eden Hazard become the best player in Europe? | Sunday Supplement

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Neil Ashton was joined by Matt Law, Dominic King and Natalie Gedra on the latest episode of Sunday Supplement.

The trio reflected on Eden Hazard’s influence for Chelsea after his hat-trick against Cardiff on Saturday.

The protection of players was also debated after Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha said opponents are out to injure him.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is also a topic of discussion after Jose Mourinho’s remarkable press conference – does the England international need to leave Old Trafford?