Carlos Carvalhal reveals why Swansea got relegated from the Premier League

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Carlos Carvalhal says losing Leroy Fer, Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony contributed heavily to Swansea’s relegation from the Premier League. The Portuguese manager moved to the Welsh club at the end of December last year with the task of steering them to Premier League safety. After an improvement in results, including a nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Month award in January, he was unable to stop Swansea’s relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.