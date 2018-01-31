To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Chelsea have completed the signing of defender Emerson Palmieri from Roma.

Palmieri flew to the UK on Tuesday to undergo a medical at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground and signed a four-and-a-half-year-deal with the club.

The 23-year-old Brazilian – who switched his international allegiance to Italy – has been assigned the number 33 shirt at Chelsea.

He told Chelsea’s official website: “I came here because it’s a great team with a great history. Today I am realising one of my dreams to pull on the shirt of such a great club.

“English football is something I have been watching since I was 15 years old. It is a really beautiful game over here but it is going to be even more beautiful to play it.”