Chelsea Season Review 2016-17

Official review of Chelsea FC’s 2016-17 football season. After the acrimonious departure of Jose Mourinho and the interim management of Guus Hiddink, the rejuvenated Chelsea team quickly take control of the new Premier League season under the management of Antonio Conte. After reaching the top of the league table Chelsea very rarely loosen their grip on the title as the other contenders gradually fall out of the race. After a highly successful campaign, Chelsea become Premier League champions, a reversal of their fortunes after a terrible title defence in the previous season, and celebrate the many years of service given to the club by departing captain John Terry.

