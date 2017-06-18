Confederations Cup: Portugal vs Mexico – Full Match Replay

Portugal vs Mexico

Confederations Cup

After his goals propelled Real Madrid to become the first side to retain the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line for Portugal as they look to make an impact on the Confederations Cup. The European champions start their campaign against Mexico in Kazan. Mark Pougatch is joined by Lee Dixon and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for live coverage with commentary from Clive Tyldesley and Danny Higginbotham.

