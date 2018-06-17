Croatia v Nigeria – Full Match | World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia v Nigeria

Mark Pougatch presents coverage of Croatia against Nigeria from the Kaliningrad Stadium. Former Croatia coach and World Cup semi-finalist, Slaven Bilic, is joined in the studio by Roy Keane and Lee Dixon. The European side will need star man Luka Modric to show the type of performance he displays for Real Madrid on a weekly basis if they are to progress further in Russia, as they try to match the efforts of their team 20 years ago in France when they made the final four of the tournament.

