Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Latest:
Full Match Replay Monday Night Football MNF Premier League 

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

eplfootballmatch

Intro

rystal Palace vs Liverpool
Monday 21 August 2018

Crystal Palace v Liverpool – Monday Night Football MNF Coverage of the Premier League clash at Selhurst Park, where the visitors will be looking to maintain their good form of recent years on this ground. The Reds have triumphed in each of their last three visits, including a 2-1 victory in the previous campaign that saw second-half goals from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah overturn Luka Milivojevic’s penalty in the 13th minute

Pre-match

Continue: