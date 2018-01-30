Emerick Aubameyang vs Olivier Giroud

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Arsenal is looking at the prospect of Olivier Giroud moving to rivals Chelsea in order to secure the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a club record fee. A deal of £55.4 million has been agreed between the two clubs with Aubameyang set to sign a 3.5 year deal with the Gunners.

It is understood that Chelsea is looking at bringing in Giroud as a replacement for Michy Batshuayi who is likely to move on loan to Borussia Dortmund, who are looking for a replacement for Aubameyang first before sanctioning the move.

Earlier yesterday, it was mooted that Giroud could move to Dortmund however the player has made clear that he wishes to stay in London, which has increased the interest from Chelsea for the French international striker. For now, it is not clear if Giroud will be moving on a permanent basis to Chelsea, although sources close to the club did confirm that a fee of £15m plus bonuses would be enough for Arsenal to part ways with Giroud.